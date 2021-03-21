CM KCR extends World Forest Day greetings to Telangana people

He recalled the successful implementation of Telanganaku Haritha Haram, an innovative programme launched by the State government aiming revival of the forests and protecting them.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his greetings to people in Telangana State on the occasion of World Forest Day.

He said Telangana stood first among other States in the country in developing greenery through the planting of saplings. He thanked each and every individual who is participating in the great Haritha yagna.

