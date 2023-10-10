‘Competition Commission of India probing Google and Apple’

By PTI Published Date - 06:06 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) is probing Google and Apple for alleged unfair business practices, the regulator’s Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on Tuesday.

The watchdog had ordered detailed investigations against Google with respect to its alleged abuse of dominance in the smart television segment and in the news content space.

Speaking to reporters here, Kaur said the matter related to Google and smart television is under the commission’s inquiry.

Currently, the investigation is on in the matter of the news publishers’ complaint against Google, she said.

To another query, Kaur said that Apple is also under investigation.

“Once we receive the report from the DG, (and) CCI, we will take action,” she added.

The regulator had ordered an investigation against Apple for alleged anti-competitive practices with respect to its App Store.

The Director General (DG) is the investigation arm of the CCI. Cases where the regulator finds prima facie evidence of anti-competitive practices are referred for detailed probes by the DG.

Earlier, the regulator had passed orders against Google in cases related to the Android system and PlayStore.

“In the Android systems case, the CCI had passed a cease and desist order for abuse of dominant position in that segment. Besides, ten behavioural remedies were also directed by the regulator and thirdly, a penalty of Rs 1,337 crore was imposed.

“Google has deposited the penalty along with interest. On the behavioural remedies, the company had taken up the matter with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The NCLAT had upheld the cease and desist order and six of the CCI’s directions. Now, the matter is pending before the Supreme Court where both the CCI and Google have filed petitions,” she said.