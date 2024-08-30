Congress leader Pallam Raju says no notice served before ORO Sports Village demolition

Hyderabad: Former Union minister and Congress leader MM Pallam Raju has expressed anguish over the demolition of the ORO Sports Village on Shankarpally road near Osman Sagar without serving any notices.

Stating that the recent demolition of his brother Anand’s sports venture was carried out without notice and consideration of prior permissions, Pallam Raju said the demolition was extremely painful. He also said he was feeling the pain of the vilification of a clean record of three generations of public life. The demolition was part of the drive initiated by HYDRAA.

“Extremely pained by the demolition of ORO Sports Village, a passionate sports venture by my brother Anand, in seven acres of leased land. Demolition done without notice and without consideration of prior permissions and clearances,” Pallam Raju said on X.

“ORO has been operational since 2015, entirely funded through my brother Anand’s hard earned money. Feeling the pain of the vilification of a clean record of three generations of public life..” he said.