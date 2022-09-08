Cong’s Bharat Jodo Yatra YouTube channel starts again after brief interruption

By IANS Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Bharat Jodo Yatra YouTube channel (Photo: IANS)

Kanyakumari: Congress‘ Bharat Jodo Yatra official YouTube channel started functioning again after it briefly stopped on Thursday, the day when the yatra formally started from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari.

Sources said that there was misunderstanding on the content, which has been resolved quickly.

Also Read Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 2: Rahul Gandhi commences Padyatra from Kanyakumari

Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate said the channel has started again.

The Congress had made a livestreaming arrangement for its 3,570 km yatra, which will traverse through 12 states and two union territories.

Meanwhile, after hoisting the flag at the campsite of Bharat Yatris on Thursday morning, Rahul Gandhi made a first stop at the Higher Secondary school in Suchindram Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, just about 15 kilometres from the starting point.

Many people joined the yatra apart from the official yatris. People greeted Rahul Gandhi on the way and exchanged notes with him. Kanyakumari is a stronghold of the Congress with sitting MPs and three MLAs, who have put on a massive show for the yatra.

Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth said, “The yatra will change political and social discourse of the country, as people will get to know more about the party.”

Ahead of the yatra, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that this will be a turning point in Indian politics and will mark a new beginning.