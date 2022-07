Control rooms set up at Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem: A control room has been set up at the Kothagudem RDO office to help people affected by heavy rains and floods. People should call 9392919750 for flood and emergency assistance, said RDO Swarnalatha.

Similarly, a control room with emergency number, 0874-3232444 has been set up at Bhadrachalam sub-Collector office to assist people affected by rains and floods.