Couple dies after lorry hits tractor in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:41 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A couple died in a road accident when a lorry hit a tractor carrying workers engaged on highway plantation on Sadasivapet by-pass road in Sangareddy district on Sunday. The victims were Sammuel (55) and Rathnamma (50) of Pothireddy pally village in Kohir Mandal.

According to police, Sammuel and Rathnamma and other workers were engaged on plantation along the highway by L&T Limited. As the couple suffered serious injuries in the mishap, they were being shifted to hospital on 108 ambulance. They died on their way to hospital. A case was registered and the investigation is on.