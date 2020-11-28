Covid-19: 753 new infections and three fatalities in Telangana

A total of 952 persons recovered on Friday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,56,330 with a recovery rate of 95.49 per cent.

By | Published: 1:54 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State has recorded 753 new Covid-19 infections and three fatalities on Friday taking the overall toll to 1,451 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,68,418. As on Friday, there were 10,637 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 952 persons recovered on Friday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,56,330 with a recovery rate of 95.49 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 93.7 per cent.

Between Thursday and Friday, 41,991 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 695 samples are awaited. So far, a total of 53,74,141 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,68,418 have tested positive and 2,56,330 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included 11 from Adilabad, 36 from Bhadradri, 133 from areas under GHMC, 22 from Jagtiyal, one from Jangaon, four each from Bhupalpally and Gadwal, nine from Kamareddy, 47 from Karimnagar, 38 from Khammam, four from Asifabad, 16 from Mahabubnagar, 14 from Mahabubabad, 18 from Mancherial, nine from Medak, 78 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 14 from Mulugu, 10 from Nagarkurnool, 38 from Nalgonda, seven from Nirmal, 14 from Nizamabad, 15 from Pedapalli, 19 from Siricilla, 71 from Rangareddy, 18 from Sangareddy, 10 from Siddipet, 22 from Suryapet, 10 from Vikarabad, three from Wanaparthy, 12 from Warangal Rural, 33 from Warangal Urban and 13 from Bhongir.

