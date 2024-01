| Covid Jn 1 Variant New Global Surge And Serious Evolution World Health Organization

COVID JN.1 Variant: New Global Surge And Serious Evolution | World Health Organization

Designated a variant of interest by the WHO, it rapidly spread to 41 countries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: JN.1, a new Omicron variant, sparks a global surge, termed a “very serious evolution” by experts.

Designated a variant of interest by the WHO, it rapidly spread to 41 countries.