Covid vaccines for children soon: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said Covid vaccines would be made available soon for children.

- Advertisement -

The ongoing vaccination exercise would also be completed by December, he said after enquiring about the treatment extended to the patients during his visit to Gandhi Hospital.

Using passport details, vaccines would be given to those who do not have Aadhaar. He said the Centre is all prepared to deal with any situation in the case of a Covid third wave.

Appreciating hospital Superintendent M Raja Rao for rendering better services to the patients, Reddy said the Central government has established as many as 1200 oxygen plants across the country under PM CARES fund to prevent oxygen shortage.

Presently, eight oxygen plants are functioning at Gandhi Hospital and plans had been drawn up to set up another half a dozen plants on the premises, he said.

He later visited the vaccination centres at Boudhnagar community hall, Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Ameerpet, Don Bosco School in Erragadda and Navodhaya community hall in Gudimalkpur. He thanked all party activists and well-wishers for taking part in Jana Ashirwad yatra, which concluded on Saturday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .