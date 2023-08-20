CPI delegation led by D Raja to visit Manipur next week

06:45 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

New Delhi: A delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will visit violence-hit Manipur from August 21 to August 24, 2023.

CPI in a statement said that Manipur has been in flames for more than 3 months now and inhabitants of the state are under great distress. The delegation will be led by D Raja, former MP and General Secretary of CPI.

“The delegation members are Binoy Viswam, MP & National Secretary CPI, K Narayana, National Secretary, CPI, Rama Krushna Panda, National Secretary, CPI and Asomi Gogoi, Senior leader of CPI from Assam,” the statement said.

The delegation will reach Imphal on August 21, 2023, and will meet the victims of the strife-torn state.

The delegation will also interact with all sections of society regarding the ongoing crisis and will make efforts for peacebuilding and restoration of normalcy in the state.

The delegation will stay in Manipur till August 24 and visit different areas and relief camps, both in the valley and hilly areas. The delegation will also call on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey to appraise her of the ground reality.

They will also participate in the 75th Foundation Day meeting of the Party on August 23, 2023.

Manipur had been on the boil for the last four months since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meitis and Kukis when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes.