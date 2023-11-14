| Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic 800 To Stream On Jiocinema From This Date

Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic ‘800’ to stream on JioCinema from this date

The film titled '800', starring "Slumdog Millionaire" actor Madhurr Mittal in the role of Muttiah Muralitharan, released in theatres on October 6

Updated On - 02:19 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Mumbai: “800”, the biopic of Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan, will have its digital premiere on JioCinema on December 2.

The Tamil film, starring “Slumdog Millionaire” actor Madhurr Mittal in the role of the spinner, released in theatres on October 6.

JioCinema shared the date of the film’s digital premiere on its official X page.

“The true story of the man who revolutionized the world of cricket #MuttiahMuralitharan. Watch #800 movie free on #JioCinema from 2nd December. #800onJioCinema @Murali_800 @Mahima_Nambiar #MadhurrMittal @MovieTrainMP,” the streamer said in the post.

Written-directed by MS Sripathy, the film is titled “800” after the record number of wickets Muralitharan took in Test cricket. It is produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures.