Crisis-hit Go First extends cancellation of flights till June 4

By PTI Published Date - 11:35 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

New Delhi: As uncertainties continue over its future course, crisis-hit Go First on Tuesday announced extending cancellation of flights till June 4.

Go First stopped flying on May 3 and the latest announcement means that the budget carrier will remain grounded for one month.

This is the eighth time that the carrier has extended the cancellation of flights since the first announcement was made on May 2 when the services were cancelled for three days till May 5.

“We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 04th June 2023 have been cancelled,” the airline said in a tweet.

According to the tweet, a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. “As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. “We will be able to resume bookings shortly,” it added.

The carrier is undergoing insolvency resolution process and last week, aviation regulator DGCA asked it to submit a revival plan within 30 days.

On Monday, senior executives of the airline held discussions with senior DGCA officials on the revival plan.

The budget carrier, filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to the non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney. The plea was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.