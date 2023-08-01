Crude oil futures decline on low demand

Crude oil futures on Thursday declined by 0.1 per cent to Rs 6,690 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

By PTI Published Date - 04:56 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for August delivery fell by Rs 7 or 0.1 per cent to Rs 6,690 per barrel with a business volume of 11,304 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.68 per cent lower at USD 81.24 per barrel, and Brent crude was down 0.67 per cent to USD 85.56 per barrel in New York.