Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ weakens into depression over coastal Andhra

By IANS Published: Published Date - 10:30 AM, Thu - 12 May 22

Waves hit the rocks at the Visakhapatnam coast as rough sea conditions increase with strong winds due to the Cyclone Asani. Photo: ANI

Visakhapatnam: Rains accompanied by squally winds continued in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday even as cyclonic storm Asani weakened into depression after making a landfall last night.

After crossing the coast between Machilipatnam and Narsapur, Asani weakened into deep depression.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression remained practically stationary during the last six hours and weakened into a depression over the same region. It lay centred close to west of Machilipatnam.

It is likely to hover around the same region and weaken further into a well marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours, the IMD bulletin said.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Thursday.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is prevailing around the system center and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Krishna, East & West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam of Puducherry.

Sea condition is likely to be very rough to rough over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during 12 hours and improve thereafter. IMD has suggested total suspension of fishing operations over westcentral Bay of Bengal and over northwest Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into westcentral Bay of Bengal along and off Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts and Northwest Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

Though the cyclonic storm has weakened into depression, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority director B. R. Ambedkar has advised people to remain alert on Thursday.