Dalai Lama cancels sermons after doctors advice him rest

By PTI Published Date - 09:11 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has cancelled his sermons on October 2 and 3 as he is suffering from a “persistent cold”, his office said.

“On the advice of His Holiness the Dalai Lama‘s personal physicians, His Holiness will take rest due to a persistent cold,” a statement said.

“In view of the scheduled teachings from October 2 to 4, which were requested by Taiwanese devotees, we have requested Gaden Tri Rinpoche to give the introductory teachings for the first and second days. We kindly request everyone’s understanding,” the statement said.

The 88-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader is scheduled to visit Sikkim on October 11-12. He will give a sermon at Salugara, West Bengal on October 15 before his tour to Karnataka in November.