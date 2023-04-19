DCW chief writes to Raj CM over ‘harassment’ of Korean vlogger in Jodhpur

The DCW sought Gehlot's urgent intervention and prompt action in the matter to ensure justice for the girl, who is a foreign national.

By IANS Published Date - 07:00 AM, Wed - 19 April 23

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a day after a Korean vlogger was allegedly harassed in Jodhpur while she was strolling on the streets of the city.

The DCW sought Gehlot’s urgent intervention and prompt action in the matter to ensure justice for the girl, who is a foreign national.

“Through this letter, I wish to bring to your kind attention towards a distressing incident of sexual harassment with a Korean vlogger in Jodhpur. As the Chairperson of the DCW, I am deeply disturbed by this heinous crime and seek your urgent intervention in the matter,” Maliwal wrote in her letter.

“The Commission has learnt that a Korean vlogger was harassed by a man in a fort in Jodhpur. The girl was walking in the fort when a man allegedly followed her, exposed his private parts, and engaged in lewd behaviour. The girl ran, screamed, and appealed for help. The entire incident was captured on video and has been widely circulated on social media,” the letter further stated.

The DCW chief added that this incident is not only a grave violation of the girl’s rights but has also brought shame to the country, as it raises serious questions about the safety and security of women, both domestic and foreign nationals, in society.

“I strongly condemn such an act of sexual harassment and urge you to take immediate action against the perpetrator. I request you to ensure that a criminal complaint is filed against the man involved in this heinous act and that he is promptly arrested and brought to justice. I also urge you to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the survivor,” she said in her letter.

“I look forward to prompt action in the matter by your office in ensuring justice for the girl and taking effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” the letter further stated.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Police said that after taking cognizance of the incident, they have detained the accused.