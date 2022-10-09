Deepika Padukone expands her Live Love Laugh Foundation in Tamil Nadu

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:02 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

By Ruchi Rai Sohni

Actor Deepika Padukone is currently in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur expanding her mental health foundation Live Love Laugh’s rural community program ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Deepika started the Live Love Laugh Foundation after she came out with her own struggles with mental health. The Foundation aims to help those struggling with their mental health and has programs that targets specific groups like rural communities, school-going children, and others.

In 2015, Deepika showed a different side of hers to the world. She spoke about herself and revealed how she had battled depression a year before that. She added that she was able to recover with the support of her family and her therapist.

Canvasing awareness around mental illness on every platform she has, Deepika spoke about the same at Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati13. She spoke about how mental illness is still a stigma in our society and the alarming need is for awareness.

The Padmaavat actor often shares informative content related to mental illness with her fans on her social media handles. She also started the #NotAshamed in solidarity with people who are suffering from depression and other mental illnesses.