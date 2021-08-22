Deepika Padukone stuns in red outfit for mom-in-law’s birthday

Hyderabad: On Sunday, Deepika Padukone literally set Instagram on fire as she shared a red hot picture of her.

Apparently, the gorgeous actor dressed in crimson for Ranveer Singh’s mother and her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani’s birthday lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai. Her parents – Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone along with her father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani – also joined the party.

Deepika’s red puff sleeve top, black leather pants, golden hanging earrings, and black heels were perfect for the lunch outing. On the other hand, Ranveer showed off his quirky style yet again with black torn jeans, a white tee and a denim jacket which he paired up with a black hat and killer shades. All of them were spotted posing for the paparazzi outside the restaurant.

“Roop Tera masthana,” commented Deepika’s fan on the pic. “I have no words to say about your look,” added another fan. “Queen”, “gorgeous”, “always perfect” and “beautiful” were some of the other comments on the snap.

Deepika, who is the cover girl for Vogue’s latest edition, told the magazine that her mom has always been her style inspiration. “I have always admired my mother’s style. For as long as I can remember, her style has been classic, elegant and something I have related to,” the actor shared.

On the work front, Deepika has a variety of projects lined up. She will be seen in ‘’83’ with Ranveer Singh, apart from starring in the Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan. She has ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and ‘Fighter’ with Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan. She is also set to play Draupadi in an upcoming ‘Mahabharat’ movie. She has an untitled project with Shakun Batra in which she stars with Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi.