Deepika Padukone thanks Farah Khan ‘Ma’ for having faith in her

By ANI Published: Published Date - 01:00 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, on Saturday, shared a heartfelt note, thanking her debut director Farah Khan for believing in her when no one else did.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Main Hoon Naa’ director shared an image of the’ Chennai Express’ actor’s advertisement for a luxury brand, to which she captioned, “Looking Good Baby”.

In response to her story, the ‘Piku’ actor, thanked and shared a heartfelt message for her first director and wrote, “Thank you MA…YOU had faith in me when no one else did” following with a white heart emoticon.

Reacting to Deepika’s message, the ‘Tees Maar Khan’ director wrote, ” You were a star even then..so proud” followed by a red heart emoticon.

Farah launched the ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ actor in Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Om Shanti Om’, the film became a blockbuster hit and Deepika became a star overnight.

Post the success of their first film, the duo then collaborated for the second time for ‘Happy New Year’ in 2014, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles. Their second collaboration was also declared a hit, as the film collected over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, the ‘Race 2’ actor will be next seen in Sidharth Anand’s next action thriller ‘Pathaan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023.Apart from that, she also has ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Project K’ with south superstar Prabhas and ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan.

She will also be seen in a cameo role alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s next comedy-drama ‘Cirkus’ which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.