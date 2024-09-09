Delhi boy Bhuvan Bam calls Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive his favourite place to shoot

9 September 2024

Mumbai: Actor-content creator Bhuvan Bam, who is gearing up for the second season of his hit streaming show ‘Taaza Khabar’ may have grown up in Delhi but seems like his Maharashtrian genes kick in on a regular basis.

The actor recently revealed that his love for the sea and coast resurfaced when he shot for the scenes of ‘Taaza Khabar’ at Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive.

He shared the anecdotes and memories from his time shooting at the queen’s necklace in Mumbai. He also mentioned the whole cast has great chemistry and recalled how the crowds went wild during their time there, and had the best time shooting.

He said “Marine Drive was my favourite place to shoot at. We were filming, and between takes, we would sip tea and enjoy the beautiful views of the sea. Shooting the climax scene was also fun since it was the only time the entire cast was together”

He further mentioned, “Shooting at crowded places was a challenge. So many people would gather to watch us shoot. And of course, the laughs after an actor’s fumble are unavoidable”.

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions and Directed by Himank Gaur, the series also stars Jaaved Jaaferi along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani and Shilpa Shukla in prominent roles.

In the upcoming season, Vasya’s (played by Bhuvan Bam) destiny and his vardaan will be challenged by Yusuf Akhtar leading to risking his life yet again along with his loved ones.

Recently, Bhuvan also revealed his dream to work with actor-lyricist Swanand Kirkire came true in the series. The two artistes collaborated on a new track for the second season of the show.

‘Taaza Khabar’ season 2 is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 27, 2024.