Delhi court exempts former WFI chief from personal appearance in sexual harassment case

By IANS Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted one-day exemption from personal appearance to Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with the sexual harassment case of female wrestlers.

The court had recently granted bail to Singh, and former WFI assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar, who appeared before the court on Friday. On an application moved by Singh’s lawyer, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal granted exemption from personal appearance for the day only.

Singh’s counsel told the court that his client was unable to appear before it as he is busy discharging his responsibilities as a parliamentarian.

The judge, allowing the exemption application, also granted time to both the accused to peruse the charge sheet and other documents they have received from Delhi police. The court then listed the matter for hearing next on August 3.

On the grant of bail, the accused people were directed by the court to not leave the country without its prior intimation and said that they will not, directly or indirectly, indulge in threat or inducement to the complainants or witnesses. “Please ensure that all the conditions are meticulously followed,” ACMM Jaspal had said.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava had earlier reiterated that Singh may influence witnesses, hence conditions be imposed while granting bail. In the order, the court had recorded: “… APP submits that he is neither opposing nor supporting the bail application. His submission is only that court should deal with bail application as per law, rules, guidelines and judgements of Supreme Court.” Even the Advocate Harsh Bora for complainant had said, “If your honour is inclined to grant bail, strict conditions may be imposed.”

Representing the accused, Advocate Rajiv Mohan had submitted that they will abide by all conditions.

“There was no threat. And if they are apprehending, I am undertaking that no such incident will happen,” Mohan had submitted. Earlier, the court had also granted interim bail to Singh and Tomar.

Advocate Mohan had submitted before court that since the charge sheet was filed before arrest, he is filing bail bonds. However, Srivastava for Delhi Police had said that â€œWe (Delhi Police) have not arrested him. We leave it to my lord. Condition must be there… I oppose it with condition that he shouldn’t influence witness.” The court had on July 7 summoned Singh and Tomar in the case.

It took note of the charge sheet filed in the case, responding to the claims made by six women wrestlers who have accused Singh of engaging in sexual harassment and intimidation.

The Delhi Police’s charge sheet running over 1,000 pages was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of Rouse Avenue Court for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Tomar has been accused of offences under Sections 109 (abetting officer), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Reportedly, the charge sheet contains statements of around 200 witnesses.

In the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station, it has been alleged by the six grapplers that Singh allegedly attempted to coerce one athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with supplements, invited another wrestler to his bed and hugged her, besides assaulting and inappropriately touching other athletes.