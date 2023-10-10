Delhi excise policy case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s ED custody extended till Oct 13

Published Date - 06:15 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

File Photo of MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: A special court here on Tuesday extended till October 13 the ED custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) now has three more days to interrogate Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, in custody.

Special Judge for ED cases M K Nagpal passed the order on an application moved by the anti-money laundering agency.

The ED’s application prayed for extension of Singh’s custody, which was to end on Tuesday, by 5 days, accusing him of non-cooperation.

A larger amount could be involved for which we need to interrogate him further, the ED counsel said.

Senior Advocate Rebecca John, who represented Singh, claimed the ED had no ground for seeking extension of the AAP leader’s custody in the case which was based on “shifting statements” of co-accused Amit Arora.

“I (Singh) will not plead guilty to your fanciful allegations,” she told the court.

At the end of the arguments on extension of custody, Singh claimed before the judge that the ED tried to whisk him away from its office with “ulterior motive”.

“After you granted remand (to ED) on the last date of hearing, at 10 at night, I was told that I was being taken somewhere else. I asked why didn’t they inform the court. They (ED officials) said there was some issue of chemical pesticide. They said they have got phone calls from people above. I told them I won’t go outside without the court’s order. They asked me to give that in writing.

“The next day they said the same thing. They had some ulterior motive. I asked what happens if I am killed in an encounter, who will be responsible? They said they will be responsible. What’s the point of responsibility when I am dead. Again and again, I asked for court’s order,” Singh told the judge.

The judge asked the ED why it wanted a written statement from Singh about his reluctance to leave its office. The central agency rejected Singh’s allegations of any wrongdoing.

“You should not take him away without the court’s order,” the judge said.

The court, meanwhile, directed Singh to not speak to media while being produced, saying it creates security problems. The judge also directed journalists not to ask him questions.

“It creates security problem,” the judge said.

Addressing journalists on the court premises before production, Singh said, “Honest people are with us, dishonest with PM Modi.” “Actions are being taken against those who are innocent and who are against them (BJP),” said Singh.