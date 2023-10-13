Delhi government starts spraying bio-decomposer on farmlands

The government will spray bio-decomposers free of cost on all Basmati as well as non-Basmati agricultural fields, said the official statement.

By ANI Published Date - 09:56 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government has started spraying bio-decomposers on agricultural fields across Delhi, said a press release from the Office of the Development Minister on Friday.

According to the official release, Development Minister Gopal Rai launched the initiative from Delhi’s Tigipur.

The Development Minister said that the Delhi Government aims to spray bio-decomposer over 5,000 acres of agricultural land this year and it has formed 13 teams to undertake the task of spraying bio-decomposer.

The farmers have already filled out the form expressing their interest in spraying bio-decomposers on their agricultural fields, added the official statement. As per the press release, Gopal Rai said, “Delhi Government has prepared a 15-point Winter Action Plan to tighten the noose on pollution under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal. These 15 points also include tackling the issue of stubble burning, one of the biggest factors contributing to the increase in pollution levels during winters in Delhi.” “This year, we are taking action to prevent it before the situation deteriorates. Today, we are starting a campaign of spraying bio-decomposers prepared by the PUSA (Indian Agricultural Research Institute, IARI) on the stubble. Paddy is cultivated in some parts of Delhi,” he added.

Rai further said that the Delhi Government sprayed bio-decomposer free of cost during the last few years to avoid stubble burning and it had a positive outcome as not only did the stubble decompose but it also increased the fertility of the soil.

He also mentioned that earlier, the farmers faced a time crunch between harvesting paddy and sowing wheat so the government came into action in a time-bound manner so that there would be no delay in farmers’ schedules and they could get better results as well.

The Development Minister further said, “We sprayed 4,400 acres of agricultural land in rural parts of Delhi last year. This year, we aim to cover 5,000 acres of agricultural land to avoid stubble burning.” “I have instructed the officers of the Agriculture Department to spray bio-decomposers on the fields of the farmers who have already filled out the form at the earliest. So far, 880 farmers have filled out the form to get their fields sprayed with bio-decomposers free of cost. We have created 13 department teams as well,” he added.

Rai further stated that the Delhi Government has purchased the bio-decomposer liquid from PUSA Institute directly and that the bio-decomposer will be sprayed under its supervision.

He also appealed to the farmers of Delhi that if they have not filled out the form due to any reason, they can still fill the form.