Delhi: Man stabbed to death at birthday party, 4 arrested

Published: 5:54 pm

New Delhi: A man was stabbed by a group of people at a birthday party in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Wednesday night, police said on Friday.

The victim, Rinku Sharma, succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.

According to police, four people have been arrested and a case under relevant sections has been registered.

“So far, during the investigation, it has surfaced that the quarrel started during a birthday party over shutting down of a restaurant,” police said.

The police further said that all persons are known to each other and live in the same locality. Any other motive alluded to this incident is factually wrong.

Further investigation is underway.

