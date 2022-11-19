Delhi murder: Aaftab’s Insta account gain attention, followers increase

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:54 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Delhi murder: Aaftab Poonawala’s Instagram account gain attention, followers increase Right after the crime came to light, the accused’s food blog on Instagram started gaining all the attention.

Hyderabad: The gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar, who was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi in May, has sent shockwaves through the country.

To get rid of her body, the 28-year-old Poonawala chopped it into several pieces and stored them in a fridge, before disposing them off at different locations. To do away with the stench, he used room fresheners, incense sticks, and potpourri.

Right after the crime came to light, the accused’s food blog on Instagram started gaining all the attention. His handle, which goes by the name hungrychokro_escapades, had nearly 28,000 followers before November 14, i.e; before the gruesome murder came to light.

Now, the account has the following of more than 29,500 people as of November 19.

The account has 601 posts that are mostly high-quality photographs of food. The bio reads F&B Consultant and food photographer. His last post was made on February 8.

The comments section on almost all the posts now is filled with people mentioning about Walkar’s murder.

Poonawala and Walkar had met through a dating app in 2019 and moved to Delhi’s Mehrauli in May following a backpacking trip through Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Both were from Vasai in Maharashtra.

The murder came to light after her father filed a missing complaint on October 6 after he was not able to contact her.