DGCA issues advisory over entry of unauthorized person into aircraft cockpit

By ANI Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued an advisory over the entry of unauthorized persons into the aircraft cockpit.

The advisory reads that all the Heads of Operations are hereby advised to sensitize their pilots and cabin crew members to strictly follow the Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) and prevent any unauthorized entry into the cockpit through appropriate means.

Any non-compliance with the applicable regulation, dealing with unauthorized cockpit entry shall be dealt with strictly and may also invite stringent enforcement action, it further read.

The advisory further mentioned that instances of unauthorized entry into the aircraft cockpit have been reported to DGCA in the recent past wherein persons having no authority or purpose, were permitted entry into the cockpit.

Such an unauthorized presence in the cockpit is likely to distract the attention of cockpit crew from their sensitive functions and can lead to errors that may jeopardize the safety of the aircraft operations, it stated.

“The person(s) authorized for entry into the cockpit and occupy the jump seat wherever provided in aircraft registered in India during the flight have been specified in the AIC 17 of 2019, which stipulates that only the crew members, an officer of the Civil Aviation Department, an officer of India Meteorological Department, an officer of the Ministry of Civil Aviation of the rank of Joint Secretary and above, an employee of the aircraft operator, officials of the airline, any flight crew member of the aircraft operator or a duly authorized representative of the manufacturer of the aircraft can be authorized for entry into the cockpit,” the official statement said.

Anyone so authorized to enter the cockpit shall comply with the requirement of CAR Section 5 Series F Part III regarding pre-flight and post-flight BA tests, as the case may be, it read.

On June 3, the Pilot in Command of Air India flight AI-458 (Chandigarh-Leh) allowed an unauthorized person into the cockpit during departure and the person remained in the cockpit throughout the flight.

Taking action into the matter, DGCA has suspended the pilot license of the Pilot In Command (PIC) and first officer of Air India for a period of one month for allowing unauthorized persons into the cockpit during a flight.