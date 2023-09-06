| Dharmendra Sends Srk His Best Wishes For Success Of Jawan

Dharmendra sends SRK his best wishes for success of ‘Jawan’

By ANI Published Date - 05:16 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a throwback picture with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and gave his best wishes for the success of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’.

Dharmendra took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with SRK. He wrote along with the photo in the caption, “Shah Rukh, Bete wish you a great luck for JAWAN.”

Sunny Deol also commented with heart emojis.

‘Jawan’s craze has already started and after ‘Pathaan’, SRK fans are now eagerly waiting for the movie. Its dialogue and SRK’s look have already made movie buffs eager to watch it in theatres.

Recently, the fans expressed their love for SRK by gathering outside his house ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai and dancing to the tune of his songs.

The craze of SRK fans was doubled after watching the trailer of the film. In the trailer, SRK was seen hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they carried out various heists all around the nation. SRK appeared in many avatars, suggesting that he is playing double roles in the movie.

Nayanthara plays a cop entrusted with finding the vigilante. She is shown romancing SRK in the trailer as well.

Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer which is packed with some jaw-dropping action scenes.

The film is all set to hit the cinemas on September 7.