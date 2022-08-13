| Did You Know Anil Kapoor Got Slumdog Millionaire Because Of His Film Taal

By ANI Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Mumbai: Anil Kapoor has done many films and we all love most of them! But, today, he reminded us of one great film that he did 23 years ago and we aren’t going to lie, we did get some ‘Taal’ nostalgia!

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share some photos from the time he shot ‘Taal’ 23 years ago and that reminded us of how good the 90s were, especially the cinema and films made then!

‘Taal’ completed 23 years on Saturday and to celebrate the much-loved film once again, Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt note dedicated to all those who worked in film, makers, and of course, those who loved watching it!

Anil mentioned that it was his performance in ‘Taal’ that the makers of the Oscar-winning film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ watched and offered him to play the part in the film. He wrote, “23 years of Taal! I will forever be grateful to have been part of this iconic movie. In many ways, I was destined to do it, as my role was first offered to Govinda but ultimately came to me.”

“It was Taal that Danny Boyle saw and my performance in it that made him offer me Slumdog Millionaire. I thank my lucky stars for the love and support of the phenomenally talented showman @subhashghai1 Saab and for 4 hugely successful milestone films with him!” he added.

Speaking about the film ‘Taal’, the film was a musical drama and was released in 1999. Co-written, edited, produced, and directed by Subhash Ghai. ‘Taal’ premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival the same year.

Apart from Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, Amrish Puri, and Alok Nath were also a part of the film. The film was a critical and commercial hit in India.