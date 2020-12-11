Dilip Kumar turns 98: Bollywood shares wishes and love

Dharmendra posted on Instagram: “Happy Birthday Dalip Sahab. Love you my darling brother.”

Mumbai: Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar turned 98 on Friday, and wishes poured in from colleagues on social media for the veteran actor who is referred to as Yusuf sahab or Dilip sahab.

“To the one and only, who amazed and inspired the world by just being himself. Wishing the legendary @TheDilipKumar a Happy Birthday. I cherish & remember every time we’ve met in vivid detail & you have always loved me like your own. Love you tooo much. Have a good one Dilip Sahib,” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Dharmendra posted on Instagram: “Happy Birthday Dalip Sahab. Love you my darling brother.”

Kamal Haasan wrote: “To my dearest Yusuf Khan Saheb/Shri. DIlip Kumar Ji @TheDilipKumar My salute to one of the greatest living Indian artistes in Cinema. Happy birthday sir and I place my gratitude for setting a benchmark half a century ago, for today’s artistes to follow.”

Madhuri Dixit shared: “Happy birthday @TheDilipKumar saab. I wish you good health and a long life ahead. I feel fortunate remembering the times we spent together while shooting for #Izzatdar & #KanoonApnaApna. Sending you my best wishes. Take care.”

Ajay Devgn posted: “Happy birthday Yusuf Saab. You’re an institution by yourself. And, you’ve always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always.”

“When all the words in the world fail to describe a human being, an Actor, an Era, a Legend, an Institution and all the joy, light n sheer magic he brought on celluloid each time he enlightened it. Happy Birthday #DilipKumar saab. #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar,” Urmila Matondkar tweeted.

Raj Babbar wrote: “Happy Birthday Wishes to the living legend @TheDilipKumar Saheb. Through his sterling performances he wrote Indian cinema’s grammar book on Acting from which so many like me benefitted. Feel blessed to have worked with him. May the almighty always grant him good health.”

“The KING & I ….. Happy Birthday Dear @TheDilipKumar Sahab !!! May god grace you with good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar Every generation loves you!!!” Riteish Deshmukh wrote.

Actor Shekhar Suman posted: “Happy bday to the greatest actor of India,now n forever..Dilip Kumar. I’m like others, his hugest hugest fan. I Remember once wen I met him, he held my hand and asked, itna fast kaise bolte ho? That was indeed one of the greatest moments of my life.”

“My most adorable Person Who taught me not only d grammar of dignified cinema but also the dignity of being human. #DILIP KUMAR Enters today his 99 th years with highest respect as greatest actor of indian cinema. A big salute from all of us sir,” tweeted filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Singer Mika Singh shared: “Birthday wishes to the living Legend #DilipKumar Saab, who’s real name is #YusufAliKhan. A true example of real love- Fans don’t care about his Religion, Cast or the Community he belongs from. Just pure love for his talent. God bless you always Sir, thank you for always entertaining us through your outstanding movies.”

“A very Happy Birthday to dearest Lala!! Lots of love & Duas!” tweeted singer Adnan Sami.

