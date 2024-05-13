Discover the art of perfumery

Intrigued by fragrances and fragrance oils, he aspires to create his own perfume brand, prompting him to indulge into the study of perfumes.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 13 May 2024, 10:22 PM

Hyderabad: From aromatic cafes to bustling co-working spaces, the craft of perfume making is finding its niche in the city via perfumery workshops, all thanks to Harish, the founder of ‘Beyond Inks’, a brand known for its art supplies and alcohol inks.

Held twice a month — once across diverse cafes and once at the T Works space, the ‘Make your own perfume’ workshop allows participants to delve into intricate world of scent creation and olfactory exploration. From floral and citrusy top notes to woody and spicy base notes, participants are guided through the intricate process of perfume-making, learning the art of blending different fragrance notes to craft their own signature scents.

“The beginner-friendly workshop encourages individuals to explore their personal preferences. Each perfume becomes a reflection of the individual’s personal style and narrative,” explains Harish. Harish, also a co-founder of the Hyderabad art collective ‘Beyond Hyderabad’, possesses expertise in chemical components, owing to his work with alcohol inks.

“After completing a certificate course in Udemy last October, I happened to land an opportunity to deliver a workshop at Google office, attended by 200 individuals at Google,” he said. Subsequently, Harish pitched the idea to event management companies, garnering enthusiasm due to its novelty in India. Since then, they’ve hosted over seven workshops at diverse venues across Hyderabad.

“Branded perfumes are too expensive outside,” noted Harish. “But here, individuals can learn, craft two perfumes tailored to their preferences — one infused with essential oils and the other mirroring renowned brands like Demeters, Gucci Bloom, and Versace — and take them home, all for under Rs 1,000.”

Having conducted workshops at numerous birthday parties, Harish aims to expand these sessions to weddings, Sangeeth ceremonies, and other events. “I wish perfume making becomes a new trend at various events and gatherings in the city. It’s a fascinating field to explore,” he says. Furthermore, he anticipates the launch of his own perfume line, ‘Scented Juice’, within the next couple months.