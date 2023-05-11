Disney+ loses 4 million paid subscribers in Q2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Disney+ has lost over 4 million paid subscribers in the fiscal second quarter. Disney+ reported 157.8 million subscribers in Q2 of 2023 compared to last quarter. The company attributed this decline to Disney+Hotstar, which lost 8 percent of its subscriber base- from 57.5 million in Q1 to 52.9 million in Q2.

The reports say that Disney+Hotstar average monthly revenue per paid subscriber dropped to $0.59 from $0.74 due to lower per-subscriber advertising revenue. Disney+ lost its Indian subscribers as it did not opt for streaming rights for the Indian Premier Cricket League.

The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger said, “We’re pleased with our accomplishments this quarter, including the improved financial performance of our streaming business, which reflect the strategic changes we’ve been making to realign Disney for sustained growth and success.”

Disney+: 104.9 million, hiked 1% from 104.3 million compared to Q1

Disney+ Hotstar: 52.9 million, dropped 8% from 57.5 million compared Q1

Hulu: 48.2 million Q2, 48 million compared Q1

ESPN+: 25.3 million, increased 2% from 24.9 million compared Q1

