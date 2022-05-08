Don’t be influenced by propaganda of bigots, KTR on Urdu row

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Hyderabad: In a strong counter to BJP’s allegations, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said Urdu, like Telugu, was an official language recognised by the Constitution of India. “What is wrong in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) conducting recruitment exams in Urdu?” he asked.

Responding sharply to a Twitter user who sought his opinion on the TSPSC exams being conducted in Urdu during his #AskKTR session on Sunday, the Minister said: “Govt of India and many States also conduct recruitment exams in Urdu including UPSC. So what’s the problem? Please don’t be influenced by the propaganda of bigots,” he said.

Responding to a question on a special incentive package for differently-abled sports persons who won medals in international matches, Rama Rao said that it was already a part of the proposed new sports policy.

Responding to badminton player Jwala Gutta’s tweet, he said the new sports policy will ensure substantive support for sports persons.

When asked about some YouTubers exploiting political leaders and misleading people, the Minister said the State government believes in upholding democratic values and freedom of speech. “But when freedom of expression becomes downright abusive, action needs to be taken,” he asserted. He clarified that he had blocked Congress State official handle on Twitter as the Congress leaders have been abusive of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at a personal level.

Rama Rao, responding to some personal and casual questions that included pictures of his son Himanshu being elected as CAS (Creative Action Services) President in his school, KTR said: “#ProudFather.”

He termed former President Abdul Kalam as his favourite leader in India other than Chandrashekhar Rao. When a youngster asked what the youth of today should inculcate to venture into politics, he wanted them to “be persistent and work hard.”

After a Twitter user urged the Minister to ensure that cricket matches are held at Uppal Stadium for people of Hyderabad to enjoy them live, he advised the former to seek the answer from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.