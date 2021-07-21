Dr Raghu Ram gets honorary fellowship of ASGBI

ASGBI president, Neil Welch bestowed the fellowship on Dr Raghu Ram during the centenary annual general body meeting of ASGBI held virtually

Hyderabad: Founding Director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Dr P Raghu Ram has been conferred with the honorary fellowship of the Association of Surgeons of Great Britain and Ireland (ASGBI), an organisation representing the surgical fraternity in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The ASGBI president, Neil Welch bestowed the fellowship on Dr Raghu Ram during the centenary annual general body meeting of ASGBI held virtually on Tuesday.

“Dr Raghu Ram is the first surgeon of Indian origin to have this and we are delighted to welcome him as Honorary Fellow of ASGBI,” Neil Welch, during the annual general body meeting, said.

Honorary fellowship is prestigious and highest recognition conferred by ASGBI to select few surgeons from the world over who have made significant contributions to surgery and surgical care.

“The award is a great honour and I dedicate it to the Indian surgical fraternity world over for their outstanding contribution towards promoting the art and science of surgery. Over the past 14 years, I have strived to replicate the best UK practices in India to improve the delivery of breast healthcare,” Dr Raghu Ram said. Dr Raghu Ram is already a Padma Shri recipient and recently received Order of British Empire (OBE).

