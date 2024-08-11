DRI seizes gold worth Rs 1 cr at Hyderabad airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad seized 1390 grams of gold worth more than Rs 1 crore from a passenger who was trying to smuggle it through the RGI Airport.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 04:39 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad zone seized 1390 grams of gold worth more than Rs 1 crore from a passenger who was trying to smuggle it through the RGI Airport.

On specific information, the DRI officials intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Dubai on Friday. “On scanning of the passenger’s shoes and his backpack, two yellow coloured large metal bars in the shape of battery were found concealed, one in his left shoe and the other one in his back pack. A yellow coloured metal chain was also recovered,” DRI officials informed.

The total weight of the recovered gold is 1390.850 grams valued at Rs.1,00,06,909. The gold was seized and the man was arrested under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is under progress, officials added.