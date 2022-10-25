Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson feels it’s ‘a real honour to bring Black Adam to life’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:33 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Many consider him a super hero, many consider him an anti-hero, and many consider Adam a super villain.

Hyderabad: Joining in on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fervour is Hollywood superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. ‘The Rock’, as he’s fondly known, spoke exclusively with Jatin Sapru on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live’ during the India-Pakistan match to speak about his new blockbuster film – ‘Black Adam’.

Speaking about the character Black Adam and his experience of bringing the super hero to life on the big screen, Dwayne said: “It was an awesome experience and a real honour to bring Black Adam to life. Many consider him a super hero, many consider him an anti-hero, and many consider Adam a super villain. I consider Black Adam also a protector of the things that he loves. And he loves his family and he loves his people. And if you try to hurt his people or his family, he becomes your greatest threat.”

Dwayne Johnson also answered questions and interacted with his Team India cricketer fans Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Robin Uthappa.

Answering Kuldeep Yadav’s question of how many ‘push-ups’ he can do and what his bench press record is, Dwayne Johsnon replied, “The most push-ups that I can do is, I mean truth is I suck at math, but it goes on and on and on. Its infinity! I don’t stop! The most I have bench pressed was about 485 pounds, almost 500.”

Encouraging Yuzi

Dwayne also had kind words for Yuzvender Chahal who has been one of his most devoted fans: “So to you, Yuzi. Keep up the great work, keep being the hardest worker in the room. I appreciate and love, I’m so humbled that you got the tattoo on your body because I can already feel your spirit and your motto, and it’s one of the reasons why you’re the best in the world. And the best of luck and keep up the great work, and I look forward to meeting you one day.”

On what keeps him going

When Robin Uthappa wanted to know what keeps Dwayne going every day and makes him so successful, he said, “What keeps me going is to try to be a little bit better today than I was yesterday. What also keeps me going are my little babies at home. They are a real inspiration to me — one is six and one is four.”

“And also, when you get into the game, you don’t just want to play the game, you want to change the way the game is played. So, that’s the mentality I have and I feel like there’s a lot of landscape and a lot of great opportunities ahead. Also, what keeps me going is I have the opportunity to play with my own two hands and put in the work. So, as long as I can control these controllables and I know I can put in the hard work, that’s going to keep me going,” he added.

On importance of competition

Dwayne also spoke about the importance of competition and rivalries in matches, and what makes an athlete successful in this day and age. “I think what brings the best out of an athlete or player in a rivalry, during an incredibly electric game, is, I think this idea of competition and being able to compete not only against the other player but also against yourself.”

“While I have never played cricket, I know what it’s like to be an athlete, who has put in the world and time in wanting to make history and realising that you get one shot in life and these are the opportunities. So, I think it’s that; I would say it’s a competition, but you don’t play to be in second place, you play to be the best and I think that’s the main thing that drives players — it’s being the best,” he concluded.