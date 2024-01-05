EAM Jaishankar offers prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu

The centuries-old temple is devoted to the Hindu god Shiva, in his avatar as Pashupati, the protector of animals.

By PTI Published Date - 02:30 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Kathmandu: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday visited the famous Pashupatinath Temple here dedicated to Lord Shiva and prayed for the well-being of the peoples of the two countries and India-Nepal ties.

Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on Thursday on his first visit to a foreign country in 2024.

He visited the Pashupatinath Temple early in the morning before starting his engagements in the country on the second day. “Blessed to visit the Pashupatinath Temple today morning. Prayed for the well-being of our two peoples and India-Nepal ties,” Jaishankar posted on X.

He also planted a Rudraksha sapling at the temple premises. Situated on the banks of the holy River Bagmati on the eastern outskirts of Kathmandu, Pashupatinath is the most revered Hindu temple in Nepal. It attracts hundreds and thousands of Hindu pilgrims from across the world apart from being a major tourist destination.

