ED files charge sheet in PMLA case involving Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of three FIRs registered and charge-sheet filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, in the 'Cash for Jobs Scam arraying V Senthil Balaji as the main accused.

By PTI Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Tamil Nadu’s arrested Minister Senthil Balaji in the cash for job case.

The ED arrested Balaji on June 14 and is presently lodged in judicial custody. The ED has said that during the investigation, it was revealed that a substantial parcel of land admeasuring 2.49 Acre located at Salem Bypass Road, Andankovil, Karur was acquired by P Lakshmi (mother-in-law of RV Ashok Balaji, alleged accused in the matter) from Anuradha Ramesh for a mere Rs 10 lakhs, as against the landâ€™s true value amounting to more than 30 crore. However, while scrutinising the income source of P Lakshmi, it was revealed that she lacked any credible means of income and her assertion of selling old jewellery to secure Rs. 10 lakhs for the land purchase were proven to be fictitious.

Subsequently, this plot of land was gifted to her daughter Nirmala, wife of Ashok Kumar, the brother of Senthil Balaji. Upon further investigation, it was disclosed that the remaining sum required for the land acquisition was paid in cash to Anuradha Ramesh. This cash, in turn, was employed by Anuradha Ramesh to procure another piece of land in the same vicinity. Considering these developments, the said property has been placed under a freeze order in accordance with section 17(1-A) of PMLA.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of three FIRs registered and charge-sheet filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, in the ‘Cash for Jobs Scam arraying V Senthil Balaji as the main accused. V Senthil Balaji in collaboration with his brother RV Ashok Kumar, and his Personal Assistants B Shanmugam and M Karthikeyan, gave jobs in lieu of cash. This led to jobs being awarded at the expense of deserving candidates.