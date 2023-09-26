ED raids locations linked to Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav

By IANS Published Date - 12:40 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided several locations linked to Rajendra Yadav, the Minister of State for Home in Rajasthan and his close associates.

According to ED sources, early morning raids were conducted on companies linked to Rajendra Yadav in Kotputli and Behror. The Income Tax Department had also raided 53 locations of Minister Rajendra Yadav on September 7, 2022. Yadav has many education related businesses.

The ED teams have raided all the locations where I-T raids were conducted a year ago. Yadav has a factory for making nutritional food in Kotputli. The I-T team had raided it a year ago on the information that it was allegedly being rigged regarding money. Further details were awaited.