ED raids multiple places linked to Satyendar Jain

By IANS Published: Updated On - 09:46 AM, Fri - 17 June 22

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case involving the national capital’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Jain was arrested on May 30 by the ED under section 19 of the PMLA.

According to the sources, the ED officials were conducting raids at the office of a renowned public school chain. The school is being run by a trust. Its promoter and directors are being grilled as they have connections in the Jain case.

The ED officials have not given any official reaction on this so far now.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by CBI in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused. It was alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and other accused, for commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022.