ED searches 12 locations across Odisha, Bengal on charges of illegal ire ore mining

During the search operation, Indian currency worth Rs 30 Lakh, 2 Kg gold bullion worth Rs 1.24 Crore, One Volvo XC40 Car, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized, ED said in a post on X on Saturday.

By ANI
Published Date - 9 March 2024, 09:15 PM
New Delhi : The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhubaneswar conducted search operations under provisions of PMLA, 2002, at 12 locations in Bhubaneswar, Barbil, Rourkela and Kolkata at the premises of M/s Deepak Steel and Power Ltd, M/s Snehapusph Marketing (P) Ltd, its directors and others in the matter relating to alleged illegal iron ore mining scam in Joda, District-Keonjhar, Odisha.

A freezing order was also issued to two banks, freezing a balance of Rs 1.23 Crore in six bank accounts related to the directors of accused companies.

