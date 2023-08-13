ED serves notice to Congress’ Kerala chief and IGP

By IANS Updated On - 02:30 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served notices to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President, K Sudhakaran and Inspector General of Kerala Police (IGP), G. Lakshman.

The KPCC president will have to appear before the premier investigating agency at his regional office in Kochi on August 18. The Inspector General of Kerala police, G. Lakshman will also have to appear before the ED officials on Monday, August 14th in the same case.

The notice is related to his alleged acquaintance with Monson Mavunkal, who was arrested for dealing in fake antique objects. Monson is in judicial custody in the case.

The ED is investigating the money transactions involved in the fake antique dealings of Monson Mavunkal and the involvement of the Congress leader and police officers.

The investigating agency has also served notice to retired DIG of Police , S. Surendran, who will have to appear before the investigating officers on August 16. Mavunkal, a fake antique dealer from Kochi had several prominent personalities, including senior political leaders and bureaucrats in his friend circle.

He was arrested after several people complained against him for cheating them of huge amounts.