ED team’s surprise visit to Raj Secretariat shocks officials in cash & gold recovery case

Due to this, the officers did not reach the office on August 16. In May Rs 2.31 crore and a gold bar were recovered from the almirah of Yojana Bhavn near Secretariat.

By IANS Published Date - 12:30 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Jaipur: The visit of Enforcement Directorate officials to the Secretariat here in connection with the recovery of cash and gold case has rattled the officers in Rajasthan.

The team of three ED officials was in the Yojana Bhavan on Wednesday. On seeing the ED team, there was a stir in the department. The ED officials had reportedly served a notice in the name of Information Technology Department Secretary.

During its visit, the ED team held talks with IT Commissioner Indrajeet in room number 207 of Yojana Bhavan, said sources.

The sources also said that before arriving at the Yojana Bhavan, a team of ED officials had reached the Secretariat. The team wanted to meet two senior officials who were not present in the office during this period.

According to the information, Ved Prakash Yadav, the suspended Joint Director of the IT Department, has given information regarding the recovered money and gold during his four-day ED remand. After August 15, many officials got information about the ED’s search and notice.

Due to this, the officers did not reach the office on August 16. In May Rs 2.31 crore and a gold bar were recovered from the almirah of Yojana Bhavn near Secretariat. Ved Prakash Yadav, the joint director and store in-charge of the Information Technology Department was arrested in the case.