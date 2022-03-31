Eight IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh sentenced for contempt of court

Published Date - 05:21 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday found eight IAS officers guilty of contempt of court and sentenced them to undergo imprisonment for two weeks and pay fine. The court took serious view of their failing to comply with its orders for removing the village secretariats located in government school buildings. Though the orders were issued in the year 2020, they had failed to implement them, it observed, and sentenced them to imprisonment.

When the IAS officers prayed for mercy, the court then waived the jail sentence and directed them to take part in service activity with each of them serving for one day in a month for one year in social welfare hostels, and pay court costs for one day. The IAS officers sentenced were M.M. Nayak, Vijay Kumar, Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Girija Sankar, Rajasekhar, Chinaveerabhadrudu, J. Syamala Rao and Srilakshmi.