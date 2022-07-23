Elaborate security arrangements made for old city Bonalu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

file photo

Hyderabad: The police have made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of Bonalu celebrations on Sunday and Monday in the city.

Around 4,000 policemen will be deployed in the south zone alone for security arrangements on both the days with senior police officials monitoring the proceedings from Charminar police station.

Since Sunday morning, special poojas will be performed at the temples including the famous Simhavahini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza and Akkanna Madanna temple. Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the temple for prayers and offer ‘bonam’ to the deity. Temples have been decked up for the festive occasion, as in last two years there were no major festivities due to Covid restrictions. Several prominent personalities including celebrities, actors, ministers and other public representatives to offer prayers at the temples.

On Monday, a massive procession of ghatams will be taken out from around 26 temples in the old city, while the ‘Matha Ghatam’ of Akkanna Madanna temple will be taken out on an elephant. The procession will pass through Sudha Talkies, Lal Darwaza, Shahalibanda, Charminar, Madina Building, Pathergatti and Nayapul.

The traditional festival is celebrated during Ashada Masam, the fourth month of Telugu calendar, which usually falls in July and continues till August. The women carry decorated earthen pots that contain cooked rice, jaggery, curd and neem leaves. The Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple and Akkana Madanna temple date back to the Nizam era.