Elderly woman mauled to death by her pet dog

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, an 82-year-old retired female teacher was mauled to death by her pet pit bull dog in Kaiserbagh locality here.

The woman was alone in the house at the time of the incident and was later found in a pool of blood by her son.

She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to injuries due to excessive loss of blood.

According to police, the deceased lived with her 25-year-old son, a gym trainer. They own two pet dogs — a pit bull and a Labrador.

The neighbours told the police that when the son was away on work, they heard the dogs barking and the cries of Savitri.

“When we heard the old lady crying for help, we rushed out to their door but it was locked from inside and aunty was lying in a pool of blood. We tried to open the door but it was locked. We immediately informed her son,” they said.

The son rushed back home and with the help of neighbours, took his mother on a two-wheeler to Balrampur hospital from where she was referred to the KGMU trauma centre.

Senior doctors at the trauma centre said that the woman had multiple deep wounds from neck to abdomen and her legs.

The dog had sunk its teeth in the body of the deceased and the abdomen flesh was torn apart.

Senior doctors said they tried their best but could not save the woman who succumbed due to excessive blood loss. The post-mortem examination was conducted later in the evening.

The incident spread panic in the area. Locals said that the two dogs have been with the family for the past three years but never saw them turning hostile.

It is not yet known what made the dog so hostile.