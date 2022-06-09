| Election For The Next President Of India On July 18 Ec

Election for the next President of India on July 18: EC

By PTI Published: Published Date - 03:42 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

New Delhi: Election for the President of India will be held on July 18, the Election Commission announced on Thursday, with 4,809 members of the electoral college comprising MPs and MLAs set to elect the successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar noted that Kovind’s term ends on July 24 and his successor should be in place before that.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the notification for the poll will be issued on June 15, and June 29 will be the last date for filing of nominations.

So far no political party has named its choice for the top constitutional post.