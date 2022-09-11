Elephant attacks safari jeep, driver’s quick-thinking saves the day

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:12 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Sharing more information on the incident, a Twitter user wrote that the incident occurred at Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka. Some also identified the driver to be Prakash and shared how skillful and experienced he was.

Hyderabad: A video of a wild elephant running towards a safari jeep has been doing rounds on the internet for a few days now. The clip has left netizens appreciating the driver for how he handled the situation.

In the clip, one can see an elephant running toward the safari jeep while the driver swiftly drives the car in reverse. After a few moments of chase, the elephant shows signs of slowing down, finally stops and takes a right turn.

Appreciating the driver’s actions in bringing the safari-goers to safety, one user wrote, “Driver’s temperament has to be awarded his calm attitude and he didn’t panic must have face this before too (sic).”

“Apart from driver’s composure and skills … the passengers composure is also commendable.. else will n such situations.. we are tend to scream / panic which indirectly affect the comparatively calmer nearby people (sic),” wrote another user.

While people lauded the driver, many also pointed out that animals react only when triggered. “Something must have happened initially that triggered Elephant otherwise he wouldn’t have done this. Only response part shooted not the reason,” wrote a user.

Advocating to end the safari culture, another user wrote, “Stop the safaris – they take the vehicles too close to the animals so that the “tourists” can take pictures as close as possible but not very comfortable for the animals. Leave them alone.”

The incident has left people questioning how safe safari rides are and how close to the animals should authorities allow the vehicles. In conclusion, while a ride in the jungles sounds great, the safety of both safari-goers and wild animals has to take precedence.