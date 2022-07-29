End your job search with DEET

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Chai Point
Position: Store Team Member (F&B)
Qualification: SSC and above/ Intermediate/ Hotel Management
Salary: 11,880 take home (ESIC, PF, yearly bonus)
Shifts available – Day & Night
Age – 18-28
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Suvusion Holdings Pvt Ltd
Position: Relationship Manager\
Experience: 0-1 year
Salary: 12,000 – 15,000/month (Incentives, allowances)
Qualification: 10th and above
Location: Work from Home
Job Description: Calling customers and explain them about freedom app and make them take subscriptions
Contact: 9398089430
VTekis Consultancy
Position: International Voice and Non Voice Process
Vacancies: 2,000
Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years
Location: Hyderabad: Uppal & Hitec City and Bangalore: Kadubeesanahalli, Marathahalli
Eligibility: Candidate should have completed 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognized university
Salary: Rs 13,000- 30,000
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388
Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd
Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Graduate
Working Days: 5 days work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)
Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.
Designation: Project Manager
Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture
Salary: As per the company norms
Experience: 2-4 years
Vacancies: 15
Location: AP & Telangana
Contact: 9652867807
KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: 10th pass
Salary: 1L-2L/ annum
Candidates have to sell and deal with the customers in the KS Bakers outlets
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Upto 20,000 incentives
Location: across Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Accura networks marketing pvt. Ltd.
Position: Service technician
Qualification: Not required
Salary: 11k above incentives
Experience: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary– As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location– Hyderabad
Good communication skills required
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
HiCare
Position: Pest Control Technicians
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Qualification: SSC / Inter
Salary: 11k/month ESI & PF Incentives Referral Amount Petrol Conveyance.
Location: Srinagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally
Bike & License mandatory
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7386908352
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any degree or graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from real estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Front Office Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Good communication, and good professional etiquette
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
LIC India
Position: Financial planner
Qualification: SSC
Location : Peddapalli
Age : 23-24 years
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 13,000/month PF & ESI
Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989
SantaIndia
Position: Telecallers or Retention Executive
Salary : Upto 13k to 15k Pf ESIC Incentives
Qualification: 12th pass or above
Freshers can apply
Contact: 9811025640
SantaIndia
Position: Field Support Engineer
Hiring for reputed Broadband company
Freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad Qualification: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: 16,000 (PF, ESI)
CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)
Salary: up to 4L Benefits
Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduates or degree
Hindi & English – Fluency must
Bike & License – Must
Salary range: 18K- 27K
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Max-Retail Ltd
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 Years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 15
Contact Mail ID: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in
Lifestyle International
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 Years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: AP & Telangana
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9032227630
