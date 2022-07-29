End your job search with DEET

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:56 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com. If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member (F&B)

Qualification: SSC and above/ Intermediate/ Hotel Management

Salary: 11,880 take home (ESIC, PF, yearly bonus)

Shifts available – Day & Night

Age – 18-28

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Suvusion Holdings Pvt Ltd

Position: Relationship Manager\

Experience: 0-1 year

Salary: 12,000 – 15,000/month (Incentives, allowances)

Qualification: 10th and above

Location: Work from Home

Job Description: Calling customers and explain them about freedom app and make them take subscriptions

Contact: 9398089430

VTekis Consultancy

Position: International Voice and Non Voice Process

Vacancies: 2,000

Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years

Location: Hyderabad: Uppal & Hitec City and Bangalore: Kadubeesanahalli, Marathahalli

Eligibility: Candidate should have completed 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognized university

Salary: Rs 13,000- 30,000

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327, 8074103572, 9391466388

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Graduate

Working Days: 5 days work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)

Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.

Designation: Project Manager

Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture

Salary: As per the company norms

Experience: 2-4 years

Vacancies: 15

Location: AP & Telangana

Contact: 9652867807

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: 10th pass

Salary: 1L-2L/ annum

Candidates have to sell and deal with the customers in the KS Bakers outlets

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Upto 20,000 incentives

Location: across Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Accura networks marketing pvt. Ltd.

Position: Service technician

Qualification: Not required

Salary: 11k above incentives

Experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary– As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.

Location– Hyderabad

Good communication skills required

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC / Inter

Salary: 11k/month ESI & PF Incentives Referral Amount Petrol Conveyance.

Location: Srinagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally

Bike & License mandatory

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7386908352

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any degree or graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from real estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Front Office Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Good communication, and good professional etiquette

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

LIC India

Position: Financial planner

Qualification: SSC

Location : Peddapalli

Age : 23-24 years

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 13,000/month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Telecallers or Retention Executive

Salary : Upto 13k to 15k Pf ESIC Incentives

Qualification: 12th pass or above

Freshers can apply

Contact: 9811025640

SantaIndia

Position: Field Support Engineer

Hiring for reputed Broadband company

Freshers/experienced male candidates required from Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad Qualification: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: 16,000 (PF, ESI)

CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)

Salary: up to 4L Benefits

Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduates or degree

Hindi & English – Fluency must

Bike & License – Must

Salary range: 18K- 27K

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Max-Retail Ltd

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 Years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 15

Contact Mail ID: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in

Lifestyle International

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 Years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: AP & Telangana

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9032227630

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com