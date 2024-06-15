Engineering final year student ends life in Hyderabad

15 June 2024

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An engineering final year student died by suicide at a hostel in Ibrahimpatnam of Ranga Reddy district on Saturday.

Sangepu Narendra (27), who is pursuing his B.Tech final year at Gurunanak College and residing at SV Hostel, was found hanging to the ceiling fan in the room by the housekeeping staff. On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the local government hospital for postmortem examination.

The family members of Narendra told the police that due to financial problems Narendra did a part time job at a private company. However, he still continued to face monetary issues and slipped into depression over it and might have ended his life over it.