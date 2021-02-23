England secure comprehensive 8-wicket win over New Zealand in 1st ODI

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone and fast bowler Tash Farrant took two wickets each.

By | Published: 4:26 pm

Christchurch: England secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win over New Zealand on Tuesday in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. All seven of England’s bowlers took wickets to blow the hosts away for just 178 after which captain Heather Knight (67 not out) and opener Tammy Beaumont (71) helped the visitors reach 181/2 in 33.4 overs.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone and fast bowler Tash Farrant took two wickets each. As many as five other England players took a wicket each while opener Hayley Jensen (53) and Brooke Halliday (50) propped up the New Zealand innings with half-centuries.

Jensen later got the breakthrough for New Zealand in the form of England opener Danni Wyatt. However, Wyatt’s opening partner Beaumont then put up an 86-run stand for the second wicket with captain Knight to all but end New Zealand’s chances of staging a comeback. Natalie Sciver then stuck with her skipper after Beaumont’s dismissal to see England over the finish line.